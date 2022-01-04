Before placing any wagers on Jaylen Waddle's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) have come on 99 catches (133 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 22.4% (133 total) of his team's 593 passing attempts this season.

Waddle (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waddle's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Waddle totaled 61 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 2.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

This week Waddle will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Waddle caught three passes for 47 yards (15.7 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.

Waddle has also contributed with 13 grabs for 139 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times and put up 46.3 receiving yards per game.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive