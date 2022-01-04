Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,611 passing yards this season (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-of-520), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.

Burrow has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 77.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Browns.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Burrow put together a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.

Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage (82-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive