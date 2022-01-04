Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,611 passing yards this season (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-of-520), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
- Burrow has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 77.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Browns.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Burrow put together a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.
- Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage (82-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
