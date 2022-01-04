Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Joe Burrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,611 passing yards this season (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage (366-of-520), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 40 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
  • Burrow has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 77.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Browns.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Burrow put together a 446-yard performance against the Chiefs last week, completing 76.9% of his passes and throwing for four touchdowns.
  • Burrow has racked up 1,128 passing yards (376.0 per game) and has a 76.6% completion percentage (82-for-107) over his last three appearances, tossing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

