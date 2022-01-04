Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. AFC North rivals play in Week 18 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has run for a team-leading 1,205 yards on 292 carries (75.3 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 42 catches for 314 yards (19.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 418 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (69.9%).

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Mixon averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Browns, 3.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of nine games versus the Browns Mixon has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

Mixon will go up against a Browns squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Browns are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

Mixon put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 12 times.

Mixon tacked on seven catches for 40 yards.

Over his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 14 passes for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 69.9% 1,205 13 39 70.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 13.2% 246 1 2 3.6% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.6% 118 2 9 16.4% 3.0 Chris Evans 10 2.4% 42 0 1 1.8% 4.2

Powered By Data Skrive