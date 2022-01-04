Skip to main content
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Joe Mixon and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. AFC North rivals play in Week 18 when Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has run for a team-leading 1,205 yards on 292 carries (75.3 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 42 catches for 314 yards (19.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 418 times this season, and he's handled 292 of those attempts (69.9%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Mixon averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Browns, 3.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of nine games versus the Browns Mixon has rushed for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • Mixon will go up against a Browns squad that allows 111.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Browns are ranked 10th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (13).

Recent Performances

  • Mixon put together a 46-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball 12 times.
  • Mixon tacked on seven catches for 40 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

69.9%

1,205

13

39

70.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

13.2%

246

1

2

3.6%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.6%

118

2

9

16.4%

3.0

Chris Evans

10

2.4%

42

0

1

1.8%

4.2

