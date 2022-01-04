Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Jonathan Taylor, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at TIAA Bank Field.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Indianapolis' top rusher, Taylor, has carried the ball 317 times for 1,734 yards (108.4 per game), with 18 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 37 passes for 342 yards (21.4 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 317 of his team's 481 carries this season (65.9%).
  • The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Taylor's 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars are 17.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor, in three matchups versus the Jaguars, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Jaguars allow 127.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (22).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Raiders, Taylor carried the ball 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Taylor has 386 rushing yards on 76 carries (128.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

