Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 ypg) on 385-of-601 passing with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 700 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
- Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Allen's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets, 71.4 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Jets, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
- The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3%) for 120 yards and three interceptions.
- He also carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Allen has passed for 644 yards while completing 56.1% of his throws (60-of-107), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (214.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He also has 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive