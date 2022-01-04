Josh Allen will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 ypg) on 385-of-601 passing with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 700 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets, 71.4 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Jets, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.

The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3%) for 120 yards and three interceptions.

He also carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Allen has passed for 644 yards while completing 56.1% of his throws (60-of-107), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (214.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He also has 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

