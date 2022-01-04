Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Josh Allen will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) are set for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 ypg) on 385-of-601 passing with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 700 rushing yards (43.8 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
  • Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Jets, 71.4 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Allen threw at least a pair of touchdown passes twice in those contests against the Jets, while throwing a touchdown pass in three games.
  • The 276.8 yards per game the Jets are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Allen went 11-for-26 (42.3%) for 120 yards and three interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball 15 times for 81 yards, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Allen has passed for 644 yards while completing 56.1% of his throws (60-of-107), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (214.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He also has 169 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive