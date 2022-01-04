Josh Reynolds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Odds
Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Reynolds has caught 28 passes on 46 targets for 385 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.6 yards per game.
- The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his two matchups against the Packers, Reynolds' 53.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
- In two matchups versus the Packers, Reynolds has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
- The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Reynolds did not record a catch in last week's game against the Seahawks.
- Reynolds' stat line over his last three outings includes eight grabs for 104 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 34.7 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.
Reynolds' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Josh Reynolds
46
-
28
385
2
4
-
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
