Before Josh Reynolds hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Reynolds and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Odds

Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Reynolds has caught 28 passes on 46 targets for 385 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 22.6 yards per game.

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his two matchups against the Packers, Reynolds' 53.5 receiving yards average is 8.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

In two matchups versus the Packers, Reynolds has had a touchdown catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The Packers have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 231.8 yards per game through the air.

The Packers' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Reynolds did not record a catch in last week's game against the Seahawks.

Reynolds' stat line over his last three outings includes eight grabs for 104 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 34.7 yards per game, and was targeted 13 times.

Reynolds' Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Josh Reynolds 46 - 28 385 2 4 - Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

