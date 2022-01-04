Publish date:
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fields has passed for 1,870 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (159-of-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (116.9 yards per game).
- He's also rushed 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.
- Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 86.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
- The Vikings are conceding 272.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
- Fields has passed for 285 yards (95.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-for-39) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on seven carries.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Powered By Data Skrive