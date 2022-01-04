Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Author:

Justin Fields has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Fields' Chicago Bears (6-10) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fields has passed for 1,870 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (159-of-270), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (116.9 yards per game).
  • He's also rushed 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.
  • Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 86.5 yards above his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The Vikings are conceding 272.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Fields has passed for 285 yards (95.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-for-39) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on seven carries.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

