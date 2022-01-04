In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Justin Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals take the field in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has reeled in 103 passes and leads his team with 1,509 receiving yards plus nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 160 times, and averages 94.3 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 27.5% (160 total) of his team's 582 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 27.8% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the ball 42.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Jefferson has averaged 95.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 6.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Jefferson was targeted 11 times, totaling 58 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Jefferson has 221 receiving yards on 18 receptions (33 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 73.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 160 27.5% 103 1509 9 20 27.8% Adam Thielen 95 16.3% 67 726 10 13 18.1% K.J. Osborn 78 13.4% 49 634 6 9 12.5% Tyler Conklin 83 14.3% 59 587 3 16 22.2%

Powered By Data Skrive