K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds
K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Osborn has put together a 634-yard season so far (39.6 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 78 targets.
- Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Osborn is averaging seven receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 43.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
- The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, totaling 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Osborn has caught 11 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 46.3 yards per game.
Osborn's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
K.J. Osborn
78
13.4%
49
634
6
9
12.5%
Justin Jefferson
160
27.5%
103
1509
9
20
27.8%
Adam Thielen
95
16.3%
67
726
10
13
18.1%
Tyler Conklin
83
14.3%
59
587
3
16
22.2%
