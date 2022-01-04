Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
K.J. Osborn Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Before K.J. Osborn hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Osborn's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

K.J. Osborn Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Osborn has put together a 634-yard season so far (39.6 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 78 targets.
  • Osborn has been the target of 78 of his team's 582 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Osborn (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Osborn's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Osborn is averaging seven receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 43.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Osborn, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 210.8 yards per game the Bears are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bears have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Osborn was targeted five times, totaling 50 yards on three receptions (averaging 16.7 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Osborn has caught 11 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 46.3 yards per game.

Osborn's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

K.J. Osborn

78

13.4%

49

634

6

9

12.5%

Justin Jefferson

160

27.5%

103

1509

9

20

27.8%

Adam Thielen

95

16.3%

67

726

10

13

18.1%

Tyler Conklin

83

14.3%

59

587

3

16

22.2%

