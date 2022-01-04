Publish date:
Kadarius Toney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds
Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Toney has put together a 420-yard season so far (26.3 yards per game), reeling in 39 passes on 57 targets.
- So far this season, 10.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Toney's way.
- Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the ball 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his one matchup against the Football Team, Toney's zero receiving yards total is 46.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (46.5).
- Toney did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 276.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have allowed 33 passing TDs this year (2.1 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Toney did not record a catch in last week's game against the Bears.
- During his last three games, Toney has four receptions (nine targets) for 28 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per game.
Toney's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
