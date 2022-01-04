Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Denver Broncos (7-9) will attempt to break a three-game skid when they clash with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) in Week 18.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-8-0 this year.
  • The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).
  • Kansas City has eclipsed the over/under in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 9.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Broncos surrender (18.4).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos give up per outing (322.1).
  • In games that Kansas City churns out over 322.1 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).
  • In Denver's 16 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10 points or more.
  • Denver has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (four times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Broncos score just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs allow (21.3).
  • When Denver scores more than 21.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs allow per contest (369.3).
  • In games that Denver churns out more than 369.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 17 times, 11 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (28).

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 10-point underdogs or more, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0).
  • In eight home games this year, Denver has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Kansas City is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.
  • In seven away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over five times.
  • Chiefs away games this season average 53.9 total points, 9.9 more than this outing's over/under (44).

