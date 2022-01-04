The Denver Broncos (7-9) will attempt to break a three-game skid when they clash with the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) in Week 18.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.7 points per game, 3.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 39.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.3 fewer than the 44 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Broncos have averaged a total of 44.0 points, equal to the set total for this game.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-8-0 this year.

The Chiefs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas City has eclipsed the over/under in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 9.9 more points per game (28.3) than the Broncos surrender (18.4).

When Kansas City puts up more than 18.4 points, it is 8-6 against the spread and 10-4 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 75.2 more yards per game (397.3) than the Broncos give up per outing (322.1).

In games that Kansas City churns out over 322.1 yards, the team is 7-7 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (19).

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 16 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 10 points or more.

Denver has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (four times over 16 games with a set point total).

This season the Broncos score just 1.9 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Chiefs allow (21.3).

When Denver scores more than 21.3 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Broncos rack up 40.9 fewer yards per game (328.4) than the Chiefs allow per contest (369.3).

In games that Denver churns out more than 369.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 17 times, 11 fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (28).

Home and road insights

Denver is 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 10-point underdogs or more, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (2-0).

In eight home games this year, Denver has gone over the total twice.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Kansas City is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.

In seven away games this year, Kansas City has hit the over five times.

Chiefs away games this season average 53.9 total points, 9.9 more than this outing's over/under (44).

