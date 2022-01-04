Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Kareem Hunt ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).
  • He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hunt's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 21.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Allowing 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Hunt and the Browns will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Hunt has 0 rushing yards (0.0 ypg) on zero carries over his last three outings.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

