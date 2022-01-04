Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Kareem Hunt ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North opponents play in Week 18 when Hunt and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has 386 yards on 78 carries (24.1 ypg), with five rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 174 yards (10.9 per game).

He has handled 78, or 17.6%, of his team's 444 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hunt averaged 46.7 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Bengals, 21.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt has had a rushing touchdown in three games against the Bengals, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Allowing 96.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Hunt and the Browns will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Hunt has 0 rushing yards (0.0 ypg) on zero carries over his last three outings.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

