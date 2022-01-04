Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds
Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gainwell has 213 rushing yards on 56 attempts (13.3 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
- He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).
- The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Gainwell's two rushing yards in his only career matchup are 11.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Gainwell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 110.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Gainwell picked up four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per carry).
- Gainwell has totaled 4 rushing yards on one carries (1.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell
56
10.8%
213
4
8
7.9%
3.8
Jalen Hurts
139
26.9%
784
10
30
29.7%
5.6
Miles Sanders
137
26.5%
754
0
20
19.8%
5.5
Jordan Howard
86
16.6%
406
3
23
22.8%
4.7
