In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kenneth Gainwell and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has 213 rushing yards on 56 attempts (13.3 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

He also averages 15.3 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 244 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 517 carries this season (10.8%).

The Eagles have thrown the football in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Gainwell's two rushing yards in his only career matchup are 11.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Cowboys.

Gainwell will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 110.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Cowboys are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Gainwell picked up four yards on one carry (averaging four yards per carry).

Gainwell has totaled 4 rushing yards on one carries (1.3 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 56 10.8% 213 4 8 7.9% 3.8 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7

