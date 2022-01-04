Publish date:
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds
Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Golladay has been targeted 71 times and has 34 catches, leading the Giants with 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).
- So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Golladay, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
- Golladay has racked up 75 yards in his last three games (25.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six balls on 17 targets.
Golladay's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
