Before Kenny Golladay hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Golladay's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay has been targeted 71 times and has 34 catches, leading the Giants with 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).

So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Golladay, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.1 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.

Golladay has racked up 75 yards in his last three games (25.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six balls on 17 targets.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

