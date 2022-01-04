Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Author:

Before Kenny Golladay hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Golladay's New York Giants (4-12) and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Golladay has been targeted 71 times and has 34 catches, leading the Giants with 499 receiving yards (31.2 ypg).
  • So far this season, 12.6% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Golladay's way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 58.8% passing plays and 41.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Golladay has averaged 33 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Football Team, 15.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Golladay, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Golladay did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • Golladay has racked up 75 yards in his last three games (25.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in six balls on 17 targets.

Golladay's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

