Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Lamar Jackson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Jackson's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (180.1 ypg) on 246-of-382 passing with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 92.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • This week Jackson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
  • Jackson has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive