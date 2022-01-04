Publish date:
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards (180.1 ypg) on 246-of-382 passing with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 767 rushing yards (47.9 ypg) on 133 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
- Jackson has thrown 47 passes in the red zone this season, 35.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In six matchups against the Steelers, Jackson averaged 105.7 passing yards per game, 92.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Jackson threw a touchdown pass three times over those contests against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- This week Jackson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (239.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have allowed 24 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Rams.
- Jackson has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage this year (-of-0) while throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions over his last three games.
Jackson's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
