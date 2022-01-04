Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Laquon Treadwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has 410 receiving yards on 30 receptions (46 targets), averaging 25.6 yards per game.
  • Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Treadwell's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Treadwell had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 27.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
  • Treadwell has hauled in 16 passes (20 targets) for 198 yards (66.0 per game) in his last three games.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive