There will be player prop bets available for Laquon Treadwell ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Treadwell's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has 410 receiving yards on 30 receptions (46 targets), averaging 25.6 yards per game.

Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Treadwell had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 27.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.

The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.

Treadwell has hauled in 16 passes (20 targets) for 198 yards (66.0 per game) in his last three games.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

