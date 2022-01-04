Publish date:
Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds
Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Treadwell has 410 receiving yards on 30 receptions (46 targets), averaging 25.6 yards per game.
- Treadwell has been the target of 8.0% (46 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Treadwell's matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Treadwell had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Colts, 27.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
- Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Colts.
- The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Treadwell put together an 87-yard performance against the Patriots last week on six catches while being targeted six times.
- Treadwell has hauled in 16 passes (20 targets) for 198 yards (66.0 per game) in his last three games.
Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
Powered By Data Skrive