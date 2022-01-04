Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Laviska Shenault Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Shenault and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault has totaled 557 receiving yards (34.8 per game), hauling in 58 passes on 93 targets.
  • Shenault has been the target of 16.3% (93 total) of his team's 572 passing attempts this season.
  • Shenault has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Shenault's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Shenault has averaged 40 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Shenault has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Colts are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have allowed 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Shenault caught two passes for 13 yards while being targeted three times.
  • Shenault's six catches have led to 52 yards (17.3 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 10 times.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive