January 4, 2022
BETTING
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 18 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • In 43.8% of Las Vegas' games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.9 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-8-0 this season.
  • The Chargers have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers put up just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders give up (25.4).
  • Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.4 points.
  • The Chargers average 387.1 yards per game, 56.3 more yards than the 330.8 the Raiders allow per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team amasses more than 330.8 yards.
  • This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The Raiders rack up 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).
  • When Las Vegas puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders average 364.9 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 361.0 the Chargers give up.
  • In games that Las Vegas totals more than 361.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (21).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This season, in eight games at home, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In seven away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Chargers away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

