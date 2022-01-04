The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 18 battle with the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

In 43.8% of Las Vegas' games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 51.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.4 more than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 49.4, 0.9 points more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 1.0 point above the 47.5 average total in Raiders games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-8-0 this season.

The Chargers have an against the spread record of 3-6 in their nine games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 56.2% of its opportunities this year (nine times over 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers put up just 2.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Raiders give up (25.4).

Los Angeles is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 25.4 points.

The Chargers average 387.1 yards per game, 56.3 more yards than the 330.8 the Raiders allow per matchup.

Los Angeles is 8-6 against the spread and 9-5 overall when the team amasses more than 330.8 yards.

This year, the Chargers have turned the ball over 20 times, seven more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more eight times this season and are 5-3 ATS in those matchups.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Raiders rack up 5.3 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Chargers surrender (26.5).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 26.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders average 364.9 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 361.0 the Chargers give up.

In games that Las Vegas totals more than 361.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Chargers have forced (21).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas is 3-5 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home.

At home, as 3-point underdogs or greater, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2).

This season, in eight games at home, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

Raiders home games this season average 47.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

Los Angeles is 4-3 overall, and 4-3 against the spread, on the road.

The Chargers are winless ATS (0-2) as 3-point favorites or more away from home.

In seven away games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.

This season, Chargers away games average 49.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.