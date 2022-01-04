Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 18 clash with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 12 of 16 games this season.
  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 42.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-8-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams rack up 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers give up (21.3).
  • Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.
  • The Rams collect 378.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 312.8 the 49ers give up per matchup.
  • Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team piles up more than 312.8 yards.
  • This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the 49ers.
  • In San Francisco's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year the 49ers average 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).
  • San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The 49ers collect 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams allow.
  • San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 338.4 yards.
  • This year the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Rams are 3-2 ATS as 4-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of seven home games.
  • Rams home games this season average 50.6 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Away from home, San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.
  • On the road, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.
  • This season, in three of eight away games San Francisco has hit the over.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.