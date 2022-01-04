The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) will aim to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 18 clash with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7).

Odds for Rams vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 42.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.9 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 2.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 8-8-0 this year.

So far this season, the Rams have been installed as favorites by a 4-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those games.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Rams rack up 6.0 more points per game (27.3) than the 49ers give up (21.3).

Los Angeles is 7-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.3 points.

The Rams collect 378.8 yards per game, 66.0 more yards than the 312.8 the 49ers give up per matchup.

Los Angeles is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team piles up more than 312.8 yards.

This year, the Rams have turned the ball over 21 times, three more than the 49ers' takeaways (18).

49ers stats and trends

In San Francisco's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the 49ers average 3.4 more points per game (25.0) than the Rams surrender (21.6).

San Francisco is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The 49ers collect 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams allow.

San Francisco is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 338.4 yards.

This year the 49ers have 22 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles is 5-2 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Rams are 3-2 ATS as 4-point favorites or more at home.

This year, Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of seven home games.

Rams home games this season average 50.6 total points, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Away from home, San Francisco is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

On the road, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 4-point underdogs or more.

This season, in three of eight away games San Francisco has hit the over.

This season, 49ers away games average 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

