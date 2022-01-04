Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and paces the Ravens with 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.

Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups with the Steelers, Andrews has not had a touchdown catch.

The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times, totaling 89 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three outings, Andrews has hauled in 350 yards (on 24 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive