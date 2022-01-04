Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (8-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and paces the Ravens with 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups with the Steelers, Andrews has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times, totaling 89 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Andrews has hauled in 350 yards (on 24 grabs) and three touchdowns.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

