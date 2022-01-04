Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has 99 catches (138 targets) and paces the Ravens with 1,276 receiving yards (79.8 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- Andrews has been the target of 138 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 23.8% of the target share.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Andrews' 31.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Steelers are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups with the Steelers, Andrews has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs allowed this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Andrews was targeted six times, totaling 89 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Andrews has hauled in 350 yards (on 24 grabs) and three touchdowns.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
