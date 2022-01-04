Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway has grabbed 46 passes for a team-high 698 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times and averages 43.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
- During his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions are good enough for 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.0%
27
301
2
5
8.3%
