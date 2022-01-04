Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Marquez Callaway, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Callaway's New Orleans Saints (8-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway has grabbed 46 passes for a team-high 698 yards and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times and averages 43.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.3% of the 480 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Callaway has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while running the ball 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Callaway has averaged 12.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 27.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Callaway was targeted 10 times, picking up 97 yards on six receptions (averaging 16.2 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Callaway's 16 receptions are good enough for 255 yards (85.0 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.0%

27

301

2

5

8.3%

