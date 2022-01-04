Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has caught 88 passes on 138 targets for 981 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
  • Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times, totaling 28 yards on three receptions.
  • During his last three games, Brown has amassed 115 yards (on 18 grabs).

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.3%

27

394

1

4

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive