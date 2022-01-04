Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has caught 88 passes on 138 targets for 981 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).

Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times, totaling 28 yards on three receptions.

During his last three games, Brown has amassed 115 yards (on 18 grabs).

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0% Sammy Watkins 48 8.3% 27 394 1 4 5.6%

