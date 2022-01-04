Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has caught 88 passes on 138 targets for 981 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 61.3 yards per game.
- Brown has been the target of 23.8% (138 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his five matchups against the Steelers, Brown's 36 receiving yards average is 28.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (64.5).
- Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Steelers are allowing 239.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 24 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Rams, Brown was targeted eight times, totaling 28 yards on three receptions.
- During his last three games, Brown has amassed 115 yards (on 18 grabs).
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.3%
27
394
1
4
5.6%
