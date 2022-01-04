In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Marvin Jones Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 744 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Jaguars. He's been targeted 112 times and has registered 66 receptions and three touchdowns (46.5 yards per game).

Jones has been the target of 112 of his team's 572 passing attempts this season, or 19.6% of the target share.

Jones (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 33.3% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jones is averaging 53 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Colts, 7.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

Jones, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.8 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts have conceded 30 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 30th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Jones caught two passes for 46 yards (23 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Jones has also chipped in with 134 yards on 12 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times and put up 44.7 receiving yards per game.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

Powered By Data Skrive