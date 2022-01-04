Publish date:
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds
Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gordon has 191 carries for 808 yards (50.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 27 catches for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his last 10 matchups against them, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game against the Chiefs, 2.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Gordon, in 10 matchups against the Chiefs, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
- Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 17th in the league, giving up 113.0 yards per game.
- The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).
- He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Gordon has collected 92 rushing yards (30.7 per game) on 32 attempts.
- He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).
Gordon's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Melvin Gordon III
191
44.7%
808
7
35
46.1%
4.2
Javonte Williams
191
44.7%
857
4
27
35.5%
4.5
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.0%
106
2
10
13.2%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
0.9%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
