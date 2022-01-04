Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Melvin Gordon III hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Gordon's Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has 191 carries for 808 yards (50.5 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 27 catches for 207 yards (12.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 191 of his team's 427 carries this season (44.7%).
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gordon's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his last 10 matchups against them, Gordon has averaged 59.2 rushing yards per game against the Chiefs, 2.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Gordon, in 10 matchups against the Chiefs, has run for a TD five times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chiefs are 17th in the league, giving up 113.0 yards per game.
  • The Chiefs have allowed 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards (4.3 yards per carry).
  • He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Gordon has collected 92 rushing yards (30.7 per game) on 32 attempts.
  • He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

