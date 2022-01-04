Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Before Mike Davis hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has collected 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 132 attempts with three touchdowns.
  • He also has 41 receptions for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one TD.
  • He has handled 132, or 34.6%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis, in seven matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the league, conceding 95.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Saints are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bills, Davis ran the ball eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He added 15 yards on one reeption.
  • Davis has 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 21 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

132

34.6%

473

3

18

28.1%

3.6

Cordarrelle Patterson

149

39.1%

607

6

31

48.4%

4.1

Qadree Ollison

20

5.2%

86

0

2

3.1%

4.3

Matt Ryan

39

10.2%

80

1

11

17.2%

2.1

