Before Mike Davis hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC South foes play in Week 18 when Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) meet the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has collected 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 132 attempts with three touchdowns.

He also has 41 receptions for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one TD.

He has handled 132, or 34.6%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis, in seven matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the league, conceding 95.4 yards per game.

This year the Saints are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bills, Davis ran the ball eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

He added 15 yards on one reeption.

Davis has 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 21 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 132 34.6% 473 3 18 28.1% 3.6 Cordarrelle Patterson 149 39.1% 607 6 31 48.4% 4.1 Qadree Ollison 20 5.2% 86 0 2 3.1% 4.3 Matt Ryan 39 10.2% 80 1 11 17.2% 2.1

