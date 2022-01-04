Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has collected 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 132 attempts with three touchdowns.
- He also has 41 receptions for 261 yards (16.3 per game) and one TD.
- He has handled 132, or 34.6%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have run 58.6% passing plays and 41.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Davis has averaged 5.4 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Saints, 25.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis, in seven matchups versus the Saints, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Saints are fourth in the league, conceding 95.4 yards per game.
- This year the Saints are ranked fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Bills, Davis ran the ball eight times for 42 yards (5.2 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- He added 15 yards on one reeption.
- Davis has 91 rushing yards (30.3 ypg) on 21 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
132
34.6%
473
3
18
28.1%
3.6
Cordarrelle Patterson
149
39.1%
607
6
31
48.4%
4.1
Qadree Ollison
20
5.2%
86
0
2
3.1%
4.3
Matt Ryan
39
10.2%
80
1
11
17.2%
2.1
