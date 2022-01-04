Before placing any bets on Mike Gesicki's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) meet the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has put together a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 71 balls on 109 targets.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Patriots are conceding 208.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.

Over his last three games, Gesicki racked up 12 catches on 19 targets and averaged 38.7 receiving yards.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

Powered By Data Skrive