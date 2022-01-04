Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has put together a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Patriots are conceding 208.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.
- Over his last three games, Gesicki racked up 12 catches on 19 targets and averaged 38.7 receiving yards.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
