January 4, 2022
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Before placing any bets on Mike Gesicki's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) meet the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has put together a 758-yard campaign so far (47.4 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 71 balls on 109 targets.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • Gesicki (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Gesicki is averaging 12 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Patriots, 32.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Gesicki has caught a touchdown pass versus the Patriots once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Patriots are conceding 208.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots have given up 20 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Gesicki was targeted seven times and racked up four catches for 51 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Gesicki racked up 12 catches on 19 targets and averaged 38.7 receiving yards.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

