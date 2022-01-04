Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Miles Sanders for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has racked up 754 yards (47.1 per game) on 137 attempts.

He's also caught 26 passes for 158 yards (9.9 per game).

He has received 137 of his team's 517 carries this season (26.5%).

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.1% of the time while running the ball 52.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his five career matchups against the Cowboys, Sanders averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game, 30.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Cowboys, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Allowing 110.6 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

Sanders and the Eagles will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Sanders did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Football Team.

Sanders has rushed for 176 yards on 25 carries (58.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 26.5% 754 0 20 19.8% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 139 26.9% 784 10 30 29.7% 5.6 Jordan Howard 86 16.6% 406 3 23 22.8% 4.7 Boston Scott 87 16.8% 373 7 19 18.8% 4.3

