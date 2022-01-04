Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North foes will battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 12 of 16 games this season.
  • Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of 16 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 48.7, 4.2 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The 43.0 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings score just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears surrender (23.5).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Vikings average 49.2 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per contest (315.6).
  • In games that Minnesota churns out over 315.6 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.
  • This year, the Vikings have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).
  • In Chicago's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 3-8 in their 11 games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • This year the Bears average 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).
  • Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bears collect 304.3 yards per game, 81.1 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Vikings give up.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (27 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Minnesota is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • At home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or more.
  • In seven home games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total three times.
  • Vikings home games this season average 49.4 total points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Chicago is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.
  • This year, in eight away games, Chicago has gone over the total four times.
  • Bears away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

