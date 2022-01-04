NFC North foes will battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) meet the Chicago Bears (6-10).

Odds for Vikings vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in 12 of 16 games this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of 16 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 48.7, 4.2 points above Sunday's total of 44.5.

The 43.0 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Vikings score just 1.1 more points per game (24.6) than the Bears surrender (23.5).

When Minnesota puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Vikings average 49.2 more yards per game (364.8) than the Bears allow per contest (315.6).

In games that Minnesota churns out over 315.6 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 6-6 overall.

This year, the Vikings have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Bears have takeaways (16).

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Bears have an against-the-spread record of 3-8 in their 11 games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Chicago's games this season have gone over the point total six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This year the Bears average 7.2 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Vikings surrender (25.6).

Chicago is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.6 points.

The Bears collect 304.3 yards per game, 81.1 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Vikings give up.

The Bears have turned the ball over five more times (27 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Minnesota is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

At home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-2) as 3-point favorites or more.

In seven home games this season, Minnesota has gone over the total three times.

Vikings home games this season average 49.4 total points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Chicago is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

This year, in eight away games, Chicago has gone over the total four times.

Bears away games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

