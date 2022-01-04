Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has run for a team-high 1,172 yards on 296 attempts (73.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the football 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his only career matchup against the Ravens, Harris had 71 rushing yards, 2.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
  • Harris will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Ravens have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris carried the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He chipped in with three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three outings, Harris has racked up 299 rushing yards (99.7 per game) on 59 attempts with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

296

77.7%

1,172

7

28

73.7%

4.0

Benny Snell Jr.

24

6.3%

76

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

2.9%

63

0

2

5.3%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.3%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

