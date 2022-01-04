Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has run for a team-high 1,172 yards on 296 attempts (73.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the football 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his only career matchup against the Ravens, Harris had 71 rushing yards, 2.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
- Harris will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Ravens have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris carried the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- He chipped in with three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Harris has racked up 299 rushing yards (99.7 per game) on 59 attempts with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
296
77.7%
1,172
7
28
73.7%
4.0
Benny Snell Jr.
24
6.3%
76
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
2.9%
63
0
2
5.3%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.3%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
