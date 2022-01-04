Sportsbooks have posted player props for Najee Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has run for a team-high 1,172 yards on 296 attempts (73.3 yards per game) and seven touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 70 catches for 440 yards (27.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has handled 296, or 77.7%, of his team's 381 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the football 38.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his only career matchup against the Ravens, Harris had 71 rushing yards, 2.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.

Harris will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 84.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

The Ravens have allowed 13 rushing touchdowns, 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Browns, Harris carried the ball 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He chipped in with three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Harris has racked up 299 rushing yards (99.7 per game) on 59 attempts with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 296 77.7% 1,172 7 28 73.7% 4.0 Benny Snell Jr. 24 6.3% 76 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 2.9% 63 0 2 5.3% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.3% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

