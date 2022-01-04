Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East opponents will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the New England Patriots (10-6) face the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in eight of 16 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 40-point total for this game is 4.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • New England has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Patriots are 4-1 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Patriots put up 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins give up (21.8).
  • New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.
  • The Patriots average 351.8 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 334.9 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
  • New England is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 334.9 yards.
  • This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).
  • Miami has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Miami's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins put up just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots give up (16.9).
  • Miami is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.9 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots allow per contest (311.6).
  • When Miami churns out over 311.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.
  • The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In four of eight games at home this year, Miami has gone over the total.
  • This season, Dolphins home games average 43.9 points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
  • This year away from home, New England is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in seven away games, New England has hit the over twice.
  • Patriots away games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

