AFC East opponents will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the New England Patriots (10-6) face the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

Odds for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

Miami has combined with its opponents to score more than 40 points in eight of 16 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 6.7 points lower than the two team's combined 46.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 4.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 40-point total for this game is 4.1 points below the 44.1 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Patriots are 4-1 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

New England's games this year have gone over the point total eight times in 16 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Patriots put up 5.6 more points per game (27.4) than the Dolphins give up (21.8).

New England is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The Patriots average 351.8 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 334.9 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

New England is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 334.9 yards.

This year, the Patriots have 20 turnovers, three fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Miami's games this season have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up just 2.4 more points per game (19.3) than the Patriots give up (16.9).

Miami is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall in games when it records more than 16.9 points.

The Dolphins rack up just 4.0 fewer yards per game (307.6) than the Patriots allow per contest (311.6).

When Miami churns out over 311.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Dolphins have 26 turnovers, four fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (30).

Home and road insights

Miami is 5-3 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In four of eight games at home this year, Miami has gone over the total.

This season, Dolphins home games average 43.9 points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

This year away from home, New England is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Patriots have one win ATS (1-1) away from home as 6.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in seven away games, New England has hit the over twice.

Patriots away games this season average 44.0 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

