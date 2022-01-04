The New Orleans Saints (8-8) and Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC South opponents.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

New Orleans' games this season have gone over 40 points nine of 16 times.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

Sunday's total is 0.8 points higher than the combined 39.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 43.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 7.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

The Saints have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

The Saints put up 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons surrender (26.8).

When New Orleans records more than 26.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Saints rack up 300.5 yards per game, 63.6 fewer yards than the 364.1 the Falcons allow per matchup.

New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 364.1 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (20).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).

The Falcons put up 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Saints allow.

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Falcons collect 306.7 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 322.1 the Saints allow.

When Atlanta picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times this season, one more turnover than the Saints have forced (22).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.

Atlanta has gone over the total twice in seven home games this season.

This season, Falcons home games average 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

In away games, New Orleans is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.

New Orleans has hit the over in three of eight road games this year.

This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).

