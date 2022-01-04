Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (8-8) and Atlanta Falcons (7-9) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC South opponents.

Odds for Saints vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans' games this season have gone over 40 points nine of 16 times.
  • Atlanta and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 0.8 points higher than the combined 39.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.5 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Saints and their opponents have scored an average of 43.6 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.1 points, 7.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • New Orleans has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • The Saints have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Saints put up 5.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Falcons surrender (26.8).
  • When New Orleans records more than 26.8 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 300.5 yards per game, 63.6 fewer yards than the 364.1 the Falcons allow per matchup.
  • New Orleans is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team piles up more than 364.1 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (20).
  • Atlanta has played 16 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 16 opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Falcons put up 18.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.7 the Saints allow.
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team puts up more than 19.7 points.
  • The Falcons collect 306.7 yards per game, only 15.4 fewer than the 322.1 the Saints allow.
  • When Atlanta picks up over 322.1 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 23 times this season, one more turnover than the Saints have forced (22).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Atlanta has one win against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total twice in seven home games this season.
  • This season, Falcons home games average 46.9 points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).
  • In away games, New Orleans is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in three of eight road games this year.
  • This season, Saints away games average 43.5 points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (40).

