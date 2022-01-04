Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop betting options available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 444 times this season, and he's taken 219 of those attempts (49.3%).
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Over his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 100.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 19.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chubb, in six matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, including multiple scores in two games.
  • Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb picked up 58 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 275 yards (91.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 60 receiving yards (20.0 ypg) on four catches.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

219

49.3%

1,201

8

37

45.7%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

75

16.9%

411

2

12

14.8%

5.5

Kareem Hunt

78

17.6%

386

5

15

18.5%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

37

8.3%

134

1

4

4.9%

3.6

