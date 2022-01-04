There will be player prop betting options available for Nick Chubb ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.

And he has caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 444 times this season, and he's taken 219 of those attempts (49.3%).

The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chubb's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Over his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 100.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 19.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chubb, in six matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, including multiple scores in two games.

Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb picked up 58 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 275 yards (91.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has 60 receiving yards (20.0 ypg) on four catches.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 219 49.3% 1,201 8 37 45.7% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 75 16.9% 411 2 12 14.8% 5.5 Kareem Hunt 78 17.6% 386 5 15 18.5% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 37 8.3% 134 1 4 4.9% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive