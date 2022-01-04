Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has churned out a team-best 1,201 rushing yards (75.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.
- And he has caught 19 passes for 172 yards (10.8 per game) with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 444 times this season, and he's taken 219 of those attempts (49.3%).
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Over his six career matchups against them, Chubb has averaged 100.7 rushing yards against the Bengals, 19.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chubb, in six matchups versus the Bengals, has run for a TD three times, including multiple scores in two games.
- Chubb will go up against a Bengals squad that allows 96.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bengals are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Chubb picked up 58 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.8 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Chubb has racked up 275 yards (91.7 per game) on 52 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has 60 receiving yards (20.0 ypg) on four catches.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
219
49.3%
1,201
8
37
45.7%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
75
16.9%
411
2
12
14.8%
5.5
Kareem Hunt
78
17.6%
386
5
15
18.5%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
37
8.3%
134
1
4
4.9%
3.6
