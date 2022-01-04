Skip to main content
Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Nico Collins for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Collins' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has recorded 379 receiving yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 30 balls on 53 targets.
  • Collins has been the target of 53 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
  • Collins has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Collins had nine receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
  • Collins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
  • The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Collins was targeted five times and totaled 35 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Collins has totaled 82 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown, averaging 27.3 yards per game, on 13 targets.

Collins' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

