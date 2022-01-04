Nico Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Nico Collins Prop Bet Odds
Nico Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has recorded 379 receiving yards (23.7 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 30 balls on 53 targets.
- Collins has been the target of 53 of his team's 513 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
- Collins has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Collins had nine receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (32.5).
- Collins did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Titans.
- The 261.5 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Collins was targeted five times and totaled 35 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Collins has totaled 82 yards on seven receptions with one touchdown, averaging 27.3 yards per game, on 13 targets.
Collins' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
David Johnson
38
7.4%
29
217
1
7
14.3%
