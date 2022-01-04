Noah Fant will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 18 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant's 67 catches have gotten him 654 yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 88 times.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Fant has been on the receiving end of 18.0% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fant's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Fant is averaging 38.2 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Chiefs, 0.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (38.5).

Fant has not caught a touchdown pass against the Chiefs.

The 269.0 passing yards the Chiefs yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have allowed 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Fant put together a 92-yard performance against the Chargers last week on six catches (15.3 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Fant's stat line over his last three games shows 14 grabs for 179 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 59.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 17 times.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive