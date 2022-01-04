Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Nyheim Hines and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South rivals play in Week 18 when Hines and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has run for 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 56, or 11.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Allowing 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Jaguars have allowed 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Hines rushed two times for four yards.
  • He chipped in with four receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Hines has rushed for 15 yards (5.0 per game) on five carries.
  • He's also caught six passes for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

