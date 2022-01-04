Publish date:
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has run for 276 yards on 56 carries (17.3 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 56, or 11.6%, of his team's 481 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Hines has averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 0.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Jaguars, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Allowing 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Jaguars have allowed 22 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Hines rushed two times for four yards.
- He chipped in with four receptions for 14 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Hines has rushed for 15 yards (5.0 per game) on five carries.
- He's also caught six passes for 29 yards (9.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
