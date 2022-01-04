Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Pat Freiermuth and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 54 passes on 70 targets for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Freiermuth had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • With 30 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth put together a 22-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Freiermuth has caught nine passes on 10 targets for 59 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

