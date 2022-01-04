Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has caught 54 passes on 70 targets for 444 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 27.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 18 times in the red zone this season, 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Freiermuth had 26 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Ravens, 11.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 30 passing TDs conceded this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth put together a 22-yard performance against the Browns last week on five catches while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Freiermuth has caught nine passes on 10 targets for 59 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per game.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive