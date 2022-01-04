Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins' stat line this year shows 38 catches for 563 yards. He puts up 35.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 55 times.
- Watkins has been the target of 12.0% (55 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 2.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Cowboys are giving up 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
- In his last three games, Watkins has caught seven passes on nine targets for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
