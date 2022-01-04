Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Quez Watkins for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins' stat line this year shows 38 catches for 563 yards. He puts up 35.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 55 times.
  • Watkins has been the target of 12.0% (55 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 2.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • In his last three games, Watkins has caught seven passes on nine targets for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive