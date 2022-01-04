In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Quez Watkins for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins' stat line this year shows 38 catches for 563 yards. He puts up 35.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 55 times.

Watkins has been the target of 12.0% (55 total) of his team's 460 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Watkins has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 2.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Watkins, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Cowboys are giving up 259.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Watkins put together a 15-yard performance against the Football Team last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

In his last three games, Watkins has caught seven passes on nine targets for 72 yards, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

