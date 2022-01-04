Before placing any bets on Rex Burkhead's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has rushed for a team-leading 403 yards on 110 attempts (25.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).

He has received 110 of his team's 399 carries this season (27.6%).

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Burkhead's 14.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 36.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Titans Burkhead has not rushed for a touchdown.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Burkhead will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Burkhead carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards.

He chipped in with six receptions for 32 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Burkhead has rushed for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Burkhead has caught nine passes for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

Powered By Data Skrive