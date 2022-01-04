Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Before placing any bets on Rex Burkhead's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South rivals at NRG Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has rushed for a team-leading 403 yards on 110 attempts (25.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 22 passes for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
  • He has received 110 of his team's 399 carries this season (27.6%).
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Burkhead's 14.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 36.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Titans Burkhead has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Burkhead will go up against a Titans squad that allows 85.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's second-ranked rush defense.
  • The Texans are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the 49ers, Burkhead carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards.
  • He chipped in with six receptions for 32 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Burkhead has rushed for 237 yards on 54 carries (79.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • Burkhead has caught nine passes for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

