Before Ricky Seals-Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-10) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones' 30 catches have gotten him 271 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.2% (49 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.

Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Giants, Seals-Jones' 9.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).

Seals-Jones has caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.3 yards per game through the air.

The Giants have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Seals-Jones put together an eight-yard performance against the Eagles last week on one catch while being targeted two times.

During his last three games, Seals-Jones racked up six catches on 10 targets and averaged 11.0 receiving yards.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 49 9.2% 30 271 2 12 23.5% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

