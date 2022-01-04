Skip to main content
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Author:

Before Ricky Seals-Jones hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-10) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones' 30 catches have gotten him 271 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times.
  • Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.2% (49 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
  • Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Giants, Seals-Jones' 9.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).
  • Seals-Jones has caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Giants have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Seals-Jones put together an eight-yard performance against the Eagles last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
  • During his last three games, Seals-Jones racked up six catches on 10 targets and averaged 11.0 receiving yards.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

49

9.2%

30

271

2

12

23.5%

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

