Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones' 30 catches have gotten him 271 yards (16.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 49 times.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.2% (49 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
- Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Giants, Seals-Jones' 9.5 receiving yards average is 11.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).
- Seals-Jones has caught a touchdown pass versus the Giants once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Giants have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 245.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Giants have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Seals-Jones put together an eight-yard performance against the Eagles last week on one catch while being targeted two times.
- During his last three games, Seals-Jones racked up six catches on 10 targets and averaged 11.0 receiving yards.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
49
9.2%
30
271
2
12
23.5%
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
