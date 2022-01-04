Sportsbooks have listed player props for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 46 grabs have yielded 469 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times.

So far this season, 18.2% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 25.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Anderson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Anderson caught two passes for 10 yards while being targeted two times.

Anderson's 10 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 97 yards (32.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

