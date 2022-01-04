Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson's 46 grabs have yielded 469 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times.
  • So far this season, 18.2% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 25.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Anderson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Buccaneers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Anderson caught two passes for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Anderson's 10 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 97 yards (32.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

