Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson's 46 grabs have yielded 469 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times.
- So far this season, 18.2% of the 556 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- Anderson has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Anderson has averaged 68.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 25.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Anderson has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
- This week Anderson will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers have surrendered 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Anderson caught two passes for 10 yards while being targeted two times.
- Anderson's 10 receptions over his last three outings have yielded 97 yards (32.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
