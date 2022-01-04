Publish date:
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has added 57 receptions for 644 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.
- Gage has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 20.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception).
- Over his last three games, Gage racked up 15 catches on 22 targets and averaged 60.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
