January 4, 2022
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has added 57 receptions for 644 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.
  • Gage has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 20.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three games, Gage racked up 15 catches on 22 targets and averaged 60.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

81

15.0%

57

644

3

10

13.2%

Kyle Pitts

105

19.4%

66

1018

1

13

17.1%

Cordarrelle Patterson

68

12.6%

51

547

5

12

15.8%

Olamide Zaccheaus

50

9.3%

28

359

3

8

10.5%

