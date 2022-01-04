In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 with the New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has added 57 receptions for 644 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In his seven matchups against the Saints, Gage's 35.4 receiving yards average is 20.1 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Gage has caught a touchdown pass against the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bills, Gage was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception).

Over his last three games, Gage racked up 15 catches on 22 targets and averaged 60.0 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

Powered By Data Skrive