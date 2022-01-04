Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Ryan Tannehill's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 ypg) on 334-of-499 with 17 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 272 rushing yards on 53 carries and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
  • Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 9.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 yards per game) while going 58-for-79 (73.4% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Powered By Data Skrive