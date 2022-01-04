Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,447 passing yards (215.4 ypg) on 334-of-499 with 17 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 272 rushing yards on 53 carries and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 17.0 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.2% of the time while running the football 50.8% of the time.
- Tannehill has thrown 73 passes in the red zone this season, 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 9.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Texans.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans have conceded 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 72.2% of his passes for 120 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Tannehill has put up 482 passing yards (160.7 yards per game) while going 58-for-79 (73.4% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Powered By Data Skrive