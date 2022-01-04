Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Author:

Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Barkley's New York Giants (4-12) play the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 394 times this season, and he's handled 151 of those attempts (38.3%).
  • The Giants have called a pass in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 28.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the NFL, allowing 105.1 yards per game.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Barkley ran the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
  • Barkley has run for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive