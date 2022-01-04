Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 394 times this season, and he's handled 151 of those attempts (38.3%).
- The Giants have called a pass in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 28.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the NFL, allowing 105.1 yards per game.
- Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Barkley ran the ball 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
- Barkley has run for 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 yards per game) on the ground during his last three games.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
Powered By Data Skrive