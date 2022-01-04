The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will carry a six-game losing run into a Week 18 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 42.5 points 11 of 16 times.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 1.2 points lower than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 49.9, 7.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 8-8-0 this year.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.7).

Tampa Bay is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.

The Buccaneers collect 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (299.5).

When Tampa Bay totals more than 299.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-11-0 this season.

The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers average 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).

Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.

The Panthers collect 297.8 yards per game, 34.6 fewer yards than the 332.4 the Buccaneers allow.

In games that Carolina churns out over 332.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home.

At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS.

In four of seven home games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.6 points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Carolina is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, on the road.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7.5-point underdogs or more.

In four of eight road games this year, Carolina has hit the over.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 43.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

