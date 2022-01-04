Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will carry a six-game losing run into a Week 18 battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 42.5 points 11 of 16 times.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in seven of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 1.2 points lower than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 49.9, 7.4 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 8-8-0 this year.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers average 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per matchup (22.7).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers give up per contest (299.5).
  • When Tampa Bay totals more than 299.5 yards, the team is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (16).
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 5-11-0 this season.
  • The Panthers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Panthers average 3.1 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).
  • Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.0 points.
  • The Panthers collect 297.8 yards per game, 34.6 fewer yards than the 332.4 the Buccaneers allow.
  • In games that Carolina churns out over 332.4 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have 27 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS.
  • In four of seven home games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.6 points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Carolina is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, on the road.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 7.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four of eight road games this year, Carolina has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 43.4 points, 0.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.