In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Taylor Heinicke and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 3,299 passing yards (206.2 ypg) on 312-of-476 with 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions this season.

He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 19.4 yards per game on the ground.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes once over those games against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The Giants are giving up 245.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Heinicke threw for 247 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.

He tacked on two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 368 passing yards (122.7 yards per game) while going 34-for-58 (58.6% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive