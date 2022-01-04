Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 3,299 passing yards (206.2 ypg) on 312-of-476 with 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions this season.
- He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 19.4 yards per game on the ground.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the football 45.3% of the time.
- Heinicke has attempted 46 of his 476 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 52.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke threw multiple touchdown passes once over those games against the Giants, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The Giants are giving up 245.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Heinicke threw for 247 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
- He tacked on two carries for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Heinicke has collected 368 passing yards (122.7 yards per game) while going 34-for-58 (58.6% completion percentage) and throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
