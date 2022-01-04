There will be player prop bets available for Taysom Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Hill has racked up 871 passing yards (54.4 yards per game) while going 71-for-125 (56.8% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has tacked on 356 rushing yards on 65 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22.3 yards per game.

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.

Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Hill's 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons are 145.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

This week Hill will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Hill went 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) for 222 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

Hill added 45 yards on 12 carries.

Hill has put up 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg) on 30-of-55 with one touchdown against zero interceptions over his last three games.

He's added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0%

