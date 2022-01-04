Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bets available for Taysom Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Hill has racked up 871 passing yards (54.4 yards per game) while going 71-for-125 (56.8% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 356 rushing yards on 65 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22.3 yards per game.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
  • Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Hill's 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons are 145.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Hill went 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) for 222 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Hill added 45 yards on 12 carries.
  • Hill has put up 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg) on 30-of-55 with one touchdown against zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive