Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Hill has racked up 871 passing yards (54.4 yards per game) while going 71-for-125 (56.8% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has tacked on 356 rushing yards on 65 carries (plus five touchdowns), averaging 22.3 yards per game.
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
- Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Hill's 57.2 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Falcons are 145.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those matchups against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- This week Hill will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Hill went 17-for-28 (60.7 percent) for 222 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
- Hill added 45 yards on 12 carries.
- Hill has put up 376 passing yards (125.3 ypg) on 30-of-55 with one touchdown against zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
