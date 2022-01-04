Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (190.8 yards per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's added 106 rushing yards on 30 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Bridgewater accounts for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In two matchups against the Chiefs, Bridgewater averaged 283.5 passing yards per game, 45.0 yards more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The Chiefs are allowing 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chargers.
- Bridgewater has thrown for 98 yards (32.7 ypg) on 12-of-22 passing with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
