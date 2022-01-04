Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (190.8 yards per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's added 106 rushing yards on 30 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In two matchups against the Chiefs, Bridgewater averaged 283.5 passing yards per game, 45.0 yards more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The Chiefs are allowing 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • Bridgewater has thrown for 98 yards (32.7 ypg) on 12-of-22 passing with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

