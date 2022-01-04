There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he hits the field for NFL action on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-9) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Bridgewater has put up 3,052 passing yards (190.8 yards per game) while going 285-for-426 (66.9% completion percentage) and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's added 106 rushing yards on 30 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per game.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Bridgewater accounts for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In two matchups against the Chiefs, Bridgewater averaged 283.5 passing yards per game, 45.0 yards more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in both of those contests against the Chiefs, and threw multiple TD passes against them one time.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The Chiefs are allowing 269.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Chargers.

Bridgewater has thrown for 98 yards (32.7 ypg) on 12-of-22 passing with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4%

Powered By Data Skrive