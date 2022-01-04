Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 68.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 110 times.
- Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Browns are 9.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 223.5 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Higgins put together a 62-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on three catches (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Higgins' 17 catches over his last three games are good enough for 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
