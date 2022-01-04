Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 68.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 110 times.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Browns are 9.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 223.5 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Higgins put together a 62-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on three catches (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Higgins' 17 catches over his last three games are good enough for 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

