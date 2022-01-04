Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Sportsbooks have listed player prop bet markets for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins' stat line this year shows 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He averages 68.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 110 times.
  • Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Browns are 9.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 223.5 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Higgins put together a 62-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on three catches (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Higgins' 17 catches over his last three games are good enough for 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 21 times.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

