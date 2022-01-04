Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tennessee Titans (11-5) and Houston Texans (4-12) will battle in a Week 18 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 16 games this season.
  • In 43.8% of Houston's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 40.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Tennessee has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Titans average just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans surrender (26.5).
  • Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.
  • The Titans rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per outing (383.1).
  • When Tennessee totals over 383.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Titans have 25 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 25 takeaways.
  • Houston has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this season.
  • Houston has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans score 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans give up (20.6).
  • Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
  • The Texans average 55.0 fewer yards per game (273.4) than the Titans give up (328.4).
  • In games that Houston piles up more than 328.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Houston is 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
  • This season, in eight home games, Houston has hit the over five times.
  • Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).
  • Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total in five of seven road games this year.
  • The average point total in Titans away games this season is 48.2 points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

