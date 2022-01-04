The Tennessee Titans (11-5) and Houston Texans (4-12) will battle in a Week 18 NFL clash of AFC South foes.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in nine of 16 games this season.

In 43.8% of Houston's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 40.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Titans average just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans surrender (26.5).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Titans rack up 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per outing (383.1).

When Tennessee totals over 383.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Titans have 25 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 25 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this season.

Houston has gone over the point total in 43.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Texans score 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans give up (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Texans average 55.0 fewer yards per game (273.4) than the Titans give up (328.4).

In games that Houston piles up more than 328.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Houston is 4-4 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

This season, in eight home games, Houston has hit the over five times.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (43).

Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread, and 4-3 overall, on the road.

Tennessee has gone over the total in five of seven road games this year.

The average point total in Titans away games this season is 48.2 points, 5.2 more than this matchup's over/under (43).

