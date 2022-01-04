Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) are a team high. He has 73 catches (124 targets) and five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

In his five matchups against the Giants, McLaurin's 76.4 receiving yards average is 16.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 245.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin grabbed seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, McLaurin has racked up 50.7 yards per game, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8% DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9%

Powered By Data Skrive