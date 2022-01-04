Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) are a team high. He has 73 catches (124 targets) and five touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his five matchups against the Giants, McLaurin's 76.4 receiving yards average is 16.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 245.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin grabbed seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three games, McLaurin has racked up 50.7 yards per game, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
