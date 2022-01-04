Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Publish date:

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) are a team high. He has 73 catches (124 targets) and five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his five matchups against the Giants, McLaurin's 76.4 receiving yards average is 16.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 245.3 passing yards the Giants yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin grabbed seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three games, McLaurin has racked up 50.7 yards per game, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

